Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Up 0.1 %

RILYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 31,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

