Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 598,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 345,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 27,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter.

VPU traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 161,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $151.31.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

