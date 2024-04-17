Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) PT Raised to C$0.35

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 483.33% from the company’s previous close.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ASND traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,474. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82. Ascendant Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.05 and a 12 month high of C$0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.
About Ascendant Resources
