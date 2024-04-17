Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.26

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.26 and traded as high as C$8.51. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 41,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.27.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$89.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4599247 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.84, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,850 shares of company stock worth $479,979. 24.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

