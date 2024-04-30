Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of KRKNF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. Kraken Robotics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.85.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.