Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Decreases By 16.6%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 28.07% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Price Performance

TBLT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 29,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.90.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

