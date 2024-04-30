Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 16.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PHO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,370. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.