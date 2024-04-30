Short Interest in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Decreases By 16.5%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,370. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.90.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,017,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

