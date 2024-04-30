Short Interest in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Drops By 16.7%

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

LeddarTech stock remained flat at $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

