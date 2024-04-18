Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Shares of Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares traded.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86.

Allied Minds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.