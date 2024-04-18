Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.26

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.26 and traded as low as $66.47. Gravity shares last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 40,729 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gravity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Gravity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gravity

Gravity Trading Up 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

The firm has a market cap of $462.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRVY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Gravity by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.