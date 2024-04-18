Bender Robert & Associates Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.6% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 52,038,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,670,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 299.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

