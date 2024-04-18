COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $203,704.93 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $230,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $166,529.20.

On Monday, January 22nd, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $215,012.50.

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 1.3 %

CMPS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.42. 291,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

