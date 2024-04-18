Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Sells $85,517.70 in Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Large also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trimble alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Peter Large sold 176 shares of Trimble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $11,440.00.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.86. 905,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,959. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 383.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 220,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 174,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,254,000 after purchasing an additional 176,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,667 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,321,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after buying an additional 95,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.