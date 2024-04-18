Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Down 12.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 34,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 239,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

