Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$92.42 and last traded at C$92.50. 34,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 44,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.72.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.06.

