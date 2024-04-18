Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Century Multisector Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 578.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000.

Get American Century Multisector Income ETF alerts:

American Century Multisector Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MUSI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 14,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $43.95.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Multisector Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Multisector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.