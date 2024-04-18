Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Invests $418,000 in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the first quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 4.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Price Performance

RAFE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,963. The company has a market cap of $48.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

