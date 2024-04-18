5,943 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,883. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.34.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.11.

View Our Latest Report on G

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.