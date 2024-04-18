Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,507 shares of company stock worth $4,157,770. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on WM shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.85.

NYSE WM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.92. The stock had a trading volume of 564,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,377. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

