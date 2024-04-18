Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 207000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

See Also

