LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 4.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 47,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 265,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

LanzaTech Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $568.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. Analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LanzaTech Global news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of LanzaTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LanzaTech Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,962,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,197,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 14,760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,565,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 1,555,034 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,914,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

See Also

