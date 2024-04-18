Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 101000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Avrupa Minerals Company Profile

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

