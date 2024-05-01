PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.73. 27,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 45,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.68.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.76.

Get PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.