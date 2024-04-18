Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 935,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 312,892 shares.The stock last traded at $54.69 and had previously closed at $54.43.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,277 shares during the period. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

