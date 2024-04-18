Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 8,029 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $725,741.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,808,483.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $788,963.70.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $648,266.04.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,031 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $811,608.21.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,982 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $678,948.92.

On Monday, January 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,684. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of -157.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

