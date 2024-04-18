Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $888,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after acquiring an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443,506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 373.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 727,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 574,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.65. 208,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

