Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $498,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after buying an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. 6,905,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,802,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

