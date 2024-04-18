5,789 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Bought by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

FI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.