ICON Market Cap Reaches $230.05 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $230.05 million and $7.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,049,745 coins and its circulating supply is 990,049,814 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,035,181.3206495. The last known price of ICON is 0.22578682 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $8,249,968.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.