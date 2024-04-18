Adshares Market Cap Tops $14.52 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $4,016.21 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001530 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000958 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000880 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Adshares Coin Profile
Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,753 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.
Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.
The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”
Adshares Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.