Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Purchases New Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $520.09. The company had a trading volume of 782,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,330. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.52. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.