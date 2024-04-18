MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 0.9%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 63,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 70,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

