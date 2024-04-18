SFE Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.11.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $127.19. The stock had a trading volume of 592,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,670. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

