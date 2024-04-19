Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €26.55 ($28.24) and last traded at €26.85 ($28.56). Approximately 31,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.05 ($28.78).

Deutsche Beteiligungs Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $514.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is €26.02 and its 200-day moving average is €27.77.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

