DexCom (DXCM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2024 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $151.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/10/2024 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $153.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – DexCom had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/26/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2024 – DexCom was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2024 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $125.30. The stock had a trading volume of 931,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total transaction of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,974.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,974.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,375 shares of company stock worth $25,530,859 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

