Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.96

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.95.

Genesis Land Development Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.45. The firm has a market cap of C$176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25.

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$71.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops a portfolio of residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

