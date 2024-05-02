NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
NCS Multistage Stock Performance
NASDAQ NCSM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.
About NCS Multistage
