NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.86 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves.

