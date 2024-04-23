First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. 41,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 59,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $163.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDD. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $8,165,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 479,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

