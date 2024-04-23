Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Up 7.7%

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 267,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 133,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Red Pine Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.17.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile
Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,182 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Pine Exploration
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.