Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.
Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE BOH opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bank of Hawaii
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
