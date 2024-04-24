Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $252.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.79 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BOH opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

