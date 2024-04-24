Crane (NYSE:CR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.
Crane Stock Performance
Shares of CR stock opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Crane Company Profile
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
