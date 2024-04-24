Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Crane updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Shares of CR opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $139.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

