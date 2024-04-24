Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Increases Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 19.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.23% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,631,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,274,000 after buying an additional 3,189,254 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,094,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,730,000 after purchasing an additional 760,062 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,194,000 after purchasing an additional 623,435 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $63,935,000. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,631,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,180. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

