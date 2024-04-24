Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.8% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.68. The stock had a trading volume of 119,642,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,872,688. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.24.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

