McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $196.48. 31,246,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,204,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

