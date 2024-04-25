SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by J.Safra Asset Management Corp

J.Safra Asset Management Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 5.6% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $39,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.90. 232,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.63.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

