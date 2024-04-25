Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 135 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.4% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 69,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in PepsiCo by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.68. 7,436,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,530. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

