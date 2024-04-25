VCI Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. CWM LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 51,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,567. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.64.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

