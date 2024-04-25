17,245 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.5% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 516.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.47. The stock had a trading volume of 167,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,103. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

