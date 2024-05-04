Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.170-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insperity also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.17-3.90 EPS.
Insperity Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NSP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.88. 305,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,037. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
